Vicente Fox Uses T-Shirt to Troll Trump: ‘Can’t Build a Wall If Your Hands Are Too Small’

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Is Using A T-shirt To Tease President Trump About His Proposed Wall Along The U.s.-mexico Border, And He’s Laughing All The Way To The Bank.

Fox promoted a shirt depicting Trump as a baby using toy blocks to build a wall while wearing a soiled diaper made out of an American flag to raise money for his nonprofit group Centro Fox, which aims to train leaders who serve the Mexican and Latin American communities.

The shirt mocks Trump’s plan to build a wall along the southern border of the U.S. and pokes fun at the size of his hands—which became the butt of jokes during the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is using a t-shirt to tease President Trump about his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and he's laughing all the way to the bank.

