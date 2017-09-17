Detroit teacher on leave after allegedly physically forcing student to stand during pledge

A Detroit-area teacher was put on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically pushed out of his chair to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Stone Chaney, 11, a sixth-grader at East Middle School in Farmington Hills, said he makes a pledge to God and family — not a flag – and has skipped participation since the second grade.

“God said don’t worship anything other than me, don’t worship any idols, and pledging to a flag would kind of be like worshiping it,” Stone told Fox 2 Detroit. “It’s not as if I have a reason or not, it’s my right.”

Stone said he was doing homework during the pledge on Sept. 7 when a teacher "snatched" him out of his chair.