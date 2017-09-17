True Pundit

Featured Security

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Reported Knife Wielding Georgia Tech Student Gunned Down by Police

Posted on by
WARNING: This is a graphic video showing police shooting a suspect. A graphic video has surfaced showing police with their guns drawn negotiating with a reported Georgia Tech student wielding a knife.

The barefoot man, who reportedly trekked through campus Saturday night brandishing the knife, refuses to comply to drop the weapon after several warnings from police.

The man can be heard several times telling police: “Shoot me!”

Police repeatedly retorted: “Drop the knife.”

After it appeared the suspect was moving aggressively toward police, an officer opened fire on the man who fell to the ground.

The college had issued a warning for students to seek shelter prior to the standoff.

UPDATE: 5:30 PM– EST Sunday

School officials report the student shot last night by police has died.

Georgia Tech identified the student as 21-year-old Scout Schultz of Lilburn.

Schultz was president of Pride Alliance at Georgia Tech, a LGBTQ activist group.

 

 

VID_20170916_2323226601 from Maxim Mints on Vimeo.

  • harrydweeks

    Guess they don’t teach that in college they days , Don’t bring a knife to a gun fight.

  • r_furness

    Well he got his wish.

  • Alan Eskew

    Stupid games, stupid prizes

  • fewdegreesright

    Don’t ask to be shot by police, then scream like a little bitch when they do so.

  • FiscalCon

    Actually, I think his wish was to become a “martyr” proving police brutality. This is what happens when you read Mother Jones, Huffington Post, etc all day and are fed a constant stream of leftist indoctrination by college professors. You become brainwashed.

  • Daniel Overton
  • Oxco

    Damn white supremacist cops shooting a white guy for nuthin …..
    sad commentary to the state of our youth today

  • Deplorable Jack

    Darwin award winner I see

  • ClinkinKY

    I’m guessing the toxicology report is going to reveal even more reasons for his/her actions.

  • jubadoobai

    He who refuses to hear will feel.

  • jubadoobai

    Well, his parents are going to sue. So somebody will make out like a bandit.

  • Daniel Burke

    He votes Dem.