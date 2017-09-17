GRAPHIC VIDEO: Reported Knife Wielding Georgia Tech Student Gunned Down by Police

FOLLOW US!



WARNING: This is a graphic video showing police shooting a suspect. A graphic video has surfaced showing police with their guns drawn negotiating with a reported Georgia Tech student wielding a knife.

The barefoot man, who reportedly trekked through campus Saturday night brandishing the knife, refuses to comply to drop the weapon after several warnings from police.

The man can be heard several times telling police: “Shoot me!”

Police repeatedly retorted: “Drop the knife.”

After it appeared the suspect was moving aggressively toward police, an officer opened fire on the man who fell to the ground.

The college had issued a warning for students to seek shelter prior to the standoff.

UPDATE: 5:30 PM– EST Sunday

School officials report the student shot last night by police has died.

Georgia Tech identified the student as 21-year-old Scout Schultz of Lilburn.

Schultz was president of Pride Alliance at Georgia Tech, a LGBTQ activist group.

Georgia Tech confirms shooting on campus. No ongoing threat. pic.twitter.com/DgLFB2mCNY — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) September 17, 2017

GTENS ALERT: There is no longer a threat to campus. — GTPDalerts (@GTPDalerts) September 17, 2017

#BREAKING Police activity on @GeorgiaTech campus. Students, faculty warned to seek shelter. All clear given. #fox5atl on scene for more info pic.twitter.com/B2Fhv5R4jg — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) September 17, 2017

What the hell is going on with the GTENS alert?? — Nathan Fisher (@NateGFisher) September 17, 2017

GTENS ALERT: Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. Lock all doors and windows. Take Immediate Action Now! — GTPDalerts (@GTPDalerts) September 17, 2017

VID_20170916_2323226601 from Maxim Mints on Vimeo.