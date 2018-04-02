Desperate Facebook Now Pleading With Users to Come Back

Facebook is not having a good month. In a short matter of time, the famous social network has faced questions about political bias and its handling of users’ personal data… and now the online giant is spending its own money to try to win back people it has alienated.

Over the last several days, online users have noticed something that was once unimaginable. Facebook has apparently begun a paid ad campaign to woo the public back to the site. Banner advertisements have been spotted on many third-party sites, clearly paid for by the social media outlet as part of a user retention push.

“See the latest from friends and family on Facebook!” one ad pleaded.

“Create a profile now,” another ad suggested. Half a year ago, it would have been inconceivable that anyone not living in a cave didn’t have a Facebook profile already. – READ MORE

