CNN Touts JFK’s ‘Legendary Love Life’ — Compare That To How They’re Covering Stormy Daniels

On Saturday, the CNN Original Series account tweeted, “JFK had a legendary love life. Did one of his affairs connect him with the mob?”

JFK had a legendary love life. Did one of his affairs connect him with the mob? #TheKennedys Sunday at 9p on CNN. pic.twitter.com/HoxHQVSCmT — CNN Original Series (@CNNOriginals) March 31, 2018

JFK biographer Robert Dallek refers to the deceased president as a “compulsive womanizer.” JFK has been accused of having a number of affairs while president, including with stripper Tempest Storm, actresses Lee Remick, Audrey Hepburn, and Marilyn Monroe, Judith Campbell, Mimi Alford, and more.

JFK: “Legendary love life”

DJT: “Pro-Trump media sweeps Stormy Daniels story under rug” https://t.co/cnzBtttnpQ — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 1, 2018

If it’s Kennedy it’s legendary, but if it’s Trump it’s a scandal. — Hmmmm… (@AreingAround) March 31, 2018

CNN’s tweet represents a larger trend of romanticizing JFK’s infidelity, despite the fact that CNN has simultaneously painted Trump’s alleged affair and hush payment to a porn star as a “scandal” that could undo his presidency. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1