CNN Touts JFK’s ‘Legendary Love Life’ — Compare That To How They’re Covering Stormy Daniels

Posted on by
On Saturday, the CNN Original Series account tweeted, “JFK had a legendary love life. Did one of his affairs connect him with the mob?”

JFK biographer Robert Dallek refers to the deceased president as a “compulsive womanizer.” JFK has been accused of having a number of affairs while president, including with stripper Tempest Storm, actresses Lee Remick, Audrey Hepburn, and Marilyn Monroe, Judith Campbell, Mimi Alford, and more.

CNN’s tweet represents a larger trend of romanticizing JFK’s infidelity, despite the fact that CNN has simultaneously painted Trump’s alleged affair and hush payment to a porn star as a “scandal” that could undo his presidency. – READ MORE

