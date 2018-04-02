Politics
CNN Touts JFK’s ‘Legendary Love Life’ — Compare That To How They’re Covering Stormy Daniels
On Saturday, the CNN Original Series account tweeted, “JFK had a legendary love life. Did one of his affairs connect him with the mob?”
JFK biographer Robert Dallek refers to the deceased president as a “compulsive womanizer.” JFK has been accused of having a number of affairs while president, including with stripper Tempest Storm, actresses Lee Remick, Audrey Hepburn, and Marilyn Monroe, Judith Campbell, Mimi Alford, and more.
JFK: “Legendary love life”
If it’s Kennedy it’s legendary, but if it’s Trump it’s a scandal.
CNN’s tweet represents a larger trend of romanticizing JFK’s infidelity, despite the fact that CNN has simultaneously painted Trump’s alleged affair and hush payment to a porn star as a “scandal” that could undo his presidency. – READ MORE
