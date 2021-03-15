DeSantis on Biden Border Policy: ‘They’ve Created This Crisis — But I Think That This Is Intentional, I Think This Is Ideological’ (VIDEO)

During an appearance on FNC’s “Justice,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) questioned the Biden administration’s approach on immigration, which argued was behind the ongoing border crisis.

DeSantis told host Jeanine Pirro the Biden administration was responsible for the crisis.

“It obviously is a disastrous change in policy, Judge,” he said. “If you look, Donald Trump had obviously the wall, which we all supported, but also safe third party agreements, as well as remain in Mexico. And guess what happened? The border was under control. So they’ve gone back on those policies, and they’ve created this crisis. But I think that this is intentional. I think this is ideological. I think that they’re getting bit by this politically now. But I think that this was something that they absolutely anticipated.” – READ MORE

