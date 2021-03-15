California schools discuss using COVID money for teacher bonuses, encourage trips to Hawaii: memos show

Multiple California school districts have discussed using state and federal COVID relief money to hand out bonuses for teachers and staff, with one district even suggesting the money be used for a trip to Hawaii.

The internal memos have been shared online by “Reopen California Schools,” a Facebook group started early on in the pandemic by Jonathan Zachreson.

Clovis Unified School District, located in Fresno County, reportedly discussed using federal and state relief funds to give employees a “one-time payment to employees … given the extraordinary effort required of every employee over the course of the pandemic.”

Zachreson told Fox News that a person involved in the negotiations told him that the district has discussed employee bonuses as high as $6,000 per employee – rather than on students.

A spokesperson for CUSD told Fox News that no decision has been made on what to do with the money.- READ MORE

