California schools discuss using COVID money for teacher bonuses, encourage trips to Hawaii: memos show

Multiple California school districts have discussed using state and federal COVID relief money to hand out bonuses for teachers and staff, with one district even suggesting the money be used for a trip to Hawaii.

The internal memos have been shared online by “Reopen California Schools,” a Facebook group started early on in the pandemic by Jonathan Zachreson.

Clovis Unified School District, located in Fresno County, reportedly discussed using federal and state relief funds to give employees a “one-time payment to employees … given the extraordinary effort required of every employee over the course of the pandemic.”

WOW! @clovisusd, a CA school district is proposing a $6,000 bonus per employee with state and federal aid money! “Because of the influx of one-time dollars from the state and federal government… work on a possible one-time, off-schedule payment to employees” pic.twitter.com/sSP62aWGzm — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) March 14, 2021

Zachreson told Fox News that a person involved in the negotiations told him that the district has discussed employee bonuses as high as $6,000 per employee – rather than on students.

A spokesperson for CUSD told Fox News that no decision has been made on what to do with the money.- READ MORE

