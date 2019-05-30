Dershowitz: Mueller’s Remarks Showed ‘He Had a Motive to Help Democrats’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Alan Dershowitz elaborated on his columnpublished earlier for The Hill criticizing Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller for “exceeding” his appointed role.

Dershowitz argued Mueller’s public statement suggested he had a motive to help Democrats.

“What I saw today was him putting his thumb, his elbow on the scale,” Dershowitz said. “When he said, ‘If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.’ That was absolutely inappropriate for him to say. It was worse than anything that Comey said when he exonerated Hillary Clinton and then said, but she engaged in extremely careless conduct. Everybody condemned that. This is much, much worse. It does show that he had a motive to help the Democrats here. There is no other possible motive why he would have gone out of his way to say that. He could have easily said the opposite. If we had confidence that the president didn’t commit a crime, we would have said it.” – READ MORE