Dept. of Homeland Security Slams NBC for Fake News

A top official with the Department of Homeland Security issued a scathing statement this week excoriating NBC News for misrepresenting comments she had made to the network in an interview last week.

“Recent NBC reporting has misrepresented facts and confused the public with regard to Department of Homeland Security and state and local government efforts to combat election hacking,” began the statement by Jeanette Manfra, the head of cybersecurity at DHS.

In its original report, which remained online and unedited as of Wednesday morning, NBC wrote, “The U.S. official in charge of protecting American elections from hacking says the Russians successfully penetrated the voter registration rolls of several U.S. states prior to the 2016 presidential election.”

The subtle suggestion was that the Russians had actually affected the outcome of the election. In her statement Monday, Manfra disputed this insinuation and further noted that she had never implied otherwise during her interview with NBC.

“(W)e have no evidence — old or new — that any votes in the 2016 elections were manipulated by Russian hackers,” she said in the statement. – READ MORE

