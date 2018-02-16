Track Elon Musk’s Tesla as it travels towards Mars at 43,861mph

Self-described “space nerd” Ben Pearson has created the excellent website whereisroadster.com, which does exactly what it says on the label: provide up-to-the-second tracking of the Tesla as it goes faster than any electric vehicle has gone before.

At the time of writing, the website says that “The car is 142,789,476 miles (229,797,458 km, 1.536 AU) from Mars, moving toward the planet at a speed of 43,861 miles/hour (70,587km/hour, 19.61 km/s.” It’s currently 1,314,486 miles from Earth, moving away at 6.859mph. Considering that the first-gen Roadster had a top speed of 125mph on Earth, that isn’t too shabby. – READ MORE

