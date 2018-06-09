Dennis Rodman heading to Singapore amid historic Trump-Kim summit

Throughout his storied NBA career, Hall-of-Famer Dennis Rodman has always served as the ultimate role player – whether it was on the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls or whichever team he was grabbing rebounds and winning championships for.

Rodman appears to be trying to do something similar ahead of President Trump’s historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, which is set for June 12 in Singapore. Rodman announced Friday that he will be heading to the country to offer “whatever support is needed.”

Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @Prince_Mrketing , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, @realDonaldTrump and Marshall Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/QGPZ8nPrBE — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018

“To all Americans and the rest of the world I’m honored to call @POTUS a friend. He’s one of the best negotiators of all time and I’m looking forward to him adding to his historic success at the Singapore Summit,” he wrote in a second tweet.

To all Americans and the rest of the world I’m honored to call @POTUS a friend. He’s one of the best negotiators of all time and I’m looking forward to him adding to his historic success at the Singapore Summit. #Peace #Love #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #MakeTheWorldGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/3t3VBMSGaL — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018

Rodman said his trip was being sponsored by his marketing team and a marijuana cryptocurrency firm. – READ MORE

