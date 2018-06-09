Poll: 71% Percent of Voters Say Economy Has Improved Under Trump

Nearly Three-quarters Of Voters Say That The U.s. Economy Has Improved Under President Donald Trump, According To A Survey By The Wall Street Journal And Nbc News.

The share of voters who give Trump credit for the economy is rising as well, up to 44 percent compared with 38 percent a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The share who say they are “very satisfied” with the economy is way up. In 2014, only two to four percent said they were very satisfied. This number rose to six percent in 2015 and was at eight percent in April of 2017, three months after Trump took office. In January of this year, 21 percent said they were very satisfied. This held steady at 20 percent in the most recent poll. These are both the highest very satisfied scores since March 2000.

On the other end of the scale, far fewer Americans are “very dissatisfied” with the economy. Two years ago, 29 percent of Americans were very dissatisfied, according to the Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll. In the most recent poll, just 12 percent are. The most recent figure is the lowest dissatisfaction share since January 2001. – READ MORE

