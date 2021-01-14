Denmark Introducing COVID “Vaccine Passport”

Denmark is the latest country to announce that it is rolling out a ‘Covid passport’, to allow those who have taken the vaccine to engage in society without any restrictions.

Reuters notes that the immunity passport is being developed by the Danish government.

“It is expected that there may be requirements from other countries to present vaccine documentation upon entry. A Danish vaccine passport can be used here,” the Danish Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Further reports indicate that the immunity document will be issued via the Danish eHealth Portal, with a government issued login, and will be a ‘self-print’ document.

Michael Svane, industry director of The Danish Transport Federation commented that the move is a ‘step on the way to a more open society.’ – READ MORE

