Leaders In Germany And France Attack Twitter For President Trump Ban

Since winning the election, the Democrats, with the help from the media, have waged a full-on attack on President Donald Trump and his followers. At first, the Democrats were happy with just shaming anyone who endorsed President Trump, but now that they control all of Washington, they’re completely out of control. After the Capitol riots, the Dems not only sought impeachment, but Big Tech took it upon themselves to permanently ban President Trump from social media.

Following suit, it wasn’t long before social media sites like Facebook and Instagram also placed bans on any account related to President Trump. The highly popular live-streaming website Twitch decided to remove any content related to what they are calling “Trumpism”. Other big tech companies that have also made moves against Trump and his supporters include Apple, Google, PayPal, and Discord.

While many of the liberal left is applauding the moves from Big Tech companies, leaders around the world are weighing in on the recent developments.

Surprisingly, both Germany and France had harsh criticism for allowing companies to dictate freedom of speech. Speaking on the subject, German Chancellor Angela Merkel believes it is a slippery slope allowing companies not elected to dictate government policies. – READ MORE

