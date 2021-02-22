Dems Try to Sneak $100M in Funds for Silicon Valley Subway System into COVID Bill

There were two key takeaways I had from watching President Biden’s town hall meeting on CNN last Tuesday. First, this is a man who shouldn’t be around anything sharper than a computer mouse. Second, when it comes to COVID relief, he wants to go big.

(…)

Even if that spending has nothing to do with COVID relief, like the over $100 million that could potentially be doled out to an over-budget public works project in Silicon Valley.

According to Fox Business, the House version of the coronavirus relief bill has a heap of money for an underground rail line extension of the Bay Area Rapid Transit system that wouldn’t open until 2030 at the earliest and has already been a money pit.

The House Transit Committee put the spending in their section of the bill, where language states that “all projects under section 3005(b) of Public Law 114-94 that received allocations for fiscal year 2019 and 2020” except “projects open for revenue service.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --