FEMA Sends Wind and Solar—No, Wait, It’s Sending Diesel Generators—to the Texas Winter Storm Zone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — FEMA is working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and is sending 60 generators after frigid temperatures forced the closure of at least 30 federally supported COVID-19 vaccine sites on Wednesday.

Though FEMA would not disclose where in Texas the generators were sent, ABC News is told they are headed to areas still struggling with power outages.

FEMA is also providing blankets, bottled water and meals for the state to distribute.

They’re diesel generators.

FEMA has supplied generators to Texas and is preparing to move diesel into the state to ensure the continued availability of backup power, which of course is a major issue on the ground to key critical infrastructure including communications, hospitals, and water.

