Dems Push ‘Red Flag Bill’ To Help Teachers Remove Guns From Students’ Homes

According to the New York Post, the proposed Empire State law would empower teachers and school administrators to petition a judge to have guns removed from a student’s home if the student is “troubled” enough.

Other states have “red flag” laws – normally gun-friendly Florida passed one in March, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. But they generally apply to family members of gun owners, or to law enforcement officers who consider an individual to be at risk of going on a criminal killing spree.

That kind of predictive law enforcement is bad enough, but gun grabbers routinely sell it as a matter of “common sense” restrictions. If family members and local cops think an individual is dangerous, the argument goes, then it’s one of those times an individual liberty has to be sacrificed for the greater good.

Of course, Ben Franklin had something to say about “those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety” (they deserve neither), but at least the gun control crowd can pretend they’re being sensible.

The New York bill’s plan to include school teachers and administrators among those who can go to a judge to have guns confiscated gives the game away. The education establishment is quite possibly the single most liberal professional bloc in the United States. – READ MORE

