Reporter: Jeff Sessions ‘Covering Up’ Scandal That Will ‘Demolish’ Dems’ Russia Narrative (VIDEO)

Is Attorney General Jeff Sessions helping the Democrats cover up a scandal that could “demolish” the Russia narrative? One reporter thinks so now that Imran Awan, the former tech guy for former DNC head Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, is being given a reprieve.

Rosiak claims that Awan may be behind a second data breech that hit the DNC before the election — something that could seriously damage the “Russia collusion” narrative for the Democrats.

“There was a second hack that occurred the same week that the DNC was breeched, the same week that WikiLeaks started putting up those DNC emails,” Rosiak said in an appearance on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business Network show Tuesday. “The House of Representatives inspector general briefed that there was this ongoing hack by Pakistanis who the Democrats have hired as IT guys.”

That, obviously, would be the Awan family. Now, Rosiak says Awan is being protected for political reasons.

“Obviously, they would have been arrested (off) the bat, obviously,” Rosiak said. “But think back, that Russia narrative they just decided to start pitching that very week. You know how tenuous it is, how backed by nothing it is. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1