Dems plan to censure Michigan lawmaker who said Trump’s boosting of hydroxychloroquine ‘saved my life’

Democrats in Michigan will vote on Saturday to censure one of their colleagues who praised President Trump for advocating the use of an anti-malarial drug that she claimed cured her of COVID-19.

The 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization argues that state Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, broke protocol by meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during an April 14 meeting of coronavirus survivors and for crediting hydroxychloroquine with saving her life.

Whitsett first made the claim that hydroxychloroquine – a commonly prescribed anti-malarial drug – saved her life during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” earlier this month. She said that if it weren’t for Trump pushing the drug through the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process for off-label use and touting it repeatedly during his daily press briefings, she may not have survived the disease.

“I really want to say that you have to give this an opportunity,” she said on the show. “For me, it saved my life. I only can go by what it is that I have gone through and what my story is, and I can’t speak for anyone else. So that’s not what I’m trying to do here. I’m only speaking for myself.” – READ MORE

