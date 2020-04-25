Harvard Defiant Hours Before Backing Down on Coronavirus Relief

After defiantly stating this morning it would keep a federal Chinese virus relief grant against the wishes of President Donald Trump, Harvard backed down this afternoon, stating it would not accept the relief grant following the “intense focus” placed on the university by politicians.

According to a report by Reuters, Harvard University announced on Tuesday that it plans to keep its $8.6 million stimulus grant. Many colleges and universities around the country have received stimulus grants to help them weather financial burdens imposed by the Chinese virus pandemic.

“Harvard is going to pay back the money and they shouldn’t be taking it,” Trump said during a press conference on Tuesday. Trump pointed out that Harvard University currently has the largest endowment of any university in the country.

In a short statement, Harvard announced that they do not plan to pay back the funds that they have received as part of the CARES Act. Harvard said that they will “direct 100% of the funds to financial assistance to students, and will not be using any of the funds to cover institutional costs.” – READ MORE

