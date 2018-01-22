Dems Are Losing War of Schumer’s Shutdown in the Media

Democrats are losing Schumer’s Shutdown war in the media, which became apparent when Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) told George Stephanopoulos Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he’s ready to pay for President Donald Trump’s border wall if that’s what it takes to get a DACA deal.

Such as this headline on Bloomberg News: “Shutdown Starts as Senate Democrats Block GOP Funding Plan.”

Or this one from The New York Times: “Senate Democrats Block Bill to Keep Government Open Past Midnight, Shutdown Looms.”

Or the Associated Press’ declaration that “Senate Democrats derail bill to avert shutdown.”

Even The Washington Post got in the act, with a headline declaring “Shutdown could hurt Democrats seeking re-election in Trump states.”

Such headlines provide a stark contrast to the media’s near-unanimous conclusion that Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and the first Republican congressional majority in 40 years made a huge mistake by shutting down the government for nearly two weeks in 1995.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Schumer said that over the last several months, Democrats have “bent over backward” in negotiations with the White House. He added that the two sides got close to reaching an agreement on multiple occasions, including at lunch on Friday.

However, the senator claimed the “hard right” repeatedly went after Trump, which caused him to change his demands to items he knew were “off the table.”

“Negotiating with this White House is like negotiating with Jello,” he said. “It’s next to impossible.”

Schumer admitted that both he and Trump are “blunt and direct,” and unlike many of his colleagues, he agrees with him “vehemently” on almost every issue. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short took Democratic lawmakers to task Saturday for shutting the government down on Friday.

“Senate Democrats are basically conducting a two-year-old temper tantrum in front of the American people,” an exasperated Short declared. Senate Democrats blocked the passage of a continuing resolution late Friday which would have kept the government funded for another month, ostensibly in a bid to preserve Obama-era protections for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Short however said defiantly that any negotiations over the future of the DACA program would have to continue only after Democratic lawmakers relent and the government is fully funded. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a new measure on funding the government for just a three-week period, which Short said was the only concession the White House is giving on the negotiation. – READ MORE