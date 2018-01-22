Top Rival Mocks ‘Chronic’ US Political Failings As Government Shuts Down

Chinese state media asserted Sunday that the ongoing government shutdown highlights “chronic flaws” in the U.S. political system, strongly arguing that Washington is not the “shining city on the hill” it claims to be.

The U.S. government shut down Friday night over irreconcilable differences between Republicans and Democrats on immigration, with the left unwilling to yield ground to ensure the protection of illegal immigrants. America’s international rivals, as they have done in the past, are taking note.

“Washington loves to brand itself as a ‘shining city on the hill,’” China’s Xinhua News Agency wrote in an editorial Sunday, “yet the latest government shutdown in the heart of Western democracy has once again exposed its chronic flaws.”

“The Trump administration has backtracked on almost every notable policy Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had put in place, [but] if there was any legacy that has survived the transfer of power, it was the spirit of noncooperation across party lines,” Xinhua said in its report, calling attention to the government shutdown during the Obama administration over healthcare reform.

“The Western democratic system is hailed by the developed world as near perfect and the most superior political system to run a country,” the state-run outlet, as usual seizing the opportunity to criticize America’s political system, explained. “However, what’s happening in the United States today will make more people worldwide reflect on the viability and legitimacy of such a chaotic political system.” – READ MORE

China is suspected of sharing stolen information with Russia concerning the secret identities of CIA assets subsequently arrested and executed, current and former U.S. officials told NBC News.

Federal authorities investigating Jerry Chun Shing Lee, a former CIA case officer arrested in New York City last week and charged with retaining classified information, determined that Chinese intelligence subverted the agency’s covert communications system and ascertained the identities of U.S. spies who “disappeared” soon after, NBC News reported Friday.

“A secret FBI–CIA task force investigating the case concluded that the Chinese government penetrated the CIA’s method clandestine communication with its spies, using that knowledge to arrest and execute at least 20 CIA informants,” NBC News reported, citing multiple current and former government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“American officials suspect China then shared that information with Russia, which employed it to expose, arrest and possibly kill American sources in that country,” the report said.

The New York Times reported previously that several CIA sources were killed in recent years, and that authorities investigating their deaths had set their sights on Mr. Lee, a 53-year-old former employee who left the agency in 2007 and had worked in Hong Kong prior to being arrested shortly upon arriving at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday. NBC’s report, however, marked the first time that U.S. officials connected the suspected turncoat to Russian intelligence, albeit anonymously. – READ MORE