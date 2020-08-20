Dems Back Assault Weapons Ban at Convention (VIDEO)

Democrats threw their weight behind a so-called assault weapons ban during Wednesday evening’s convention programming.

Democratic activists featured in a video montage pushed gun-control measures and praised Democratic nominee Joe Biden for pushing a ban on the sales of popular guns like the AR-15.

“I want a president who cares about our pain and grief, a president who will take on the gun lobby to ban assault weapons and close the loopholes to keep guns out of the hands of criminals,” Moms Demand Action volunteer Deandra Dycus said. “Joe Biden has taken on the NRA twice and won. And he will do it again as president.” – READ MORE

