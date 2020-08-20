Kamala Harris Promises Joe Biden Will ‘End This Pandemic’

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) claims Joe Biden “will bring us together” to end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris also said President Donald Trump’s response to the virus has “cost lives.”

“Joe will bring us together to end this pandemic and make sure that we are prepared for the next one,” Harris said Wednesday during her speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), during which she accepted the party’s nomination.

Harris’s claim mirrors Biden, who has said he’ll cure cancer and other maladies. “We’re gonna’ invest billions of dollars to find, and I promise you, cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes,” he said after winning big in Super Tuesday’s primaries. – READ MORE

