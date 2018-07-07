Politics
Dems ask taxpayers to pay for Congress’ feminine hygiene supplies
Two Democratic members of Congress demanded this week that the U.S. House declare feminine hygiene products to be office supplies that can be reimbursed at taxpayers’ expense.
Reps. Grace Meng and Sean Patrick Maloney, both New York Democrats, said the House should provide the products free of charge in all common bathrooms, and should reimburse offices that buy them.
They said the products should be treated the same as toilet paper or paper towels.
“Feminine hygiene products are a basic and essential need for women,” Ms. Meng said. “All women deserve access to them and that includes women who visit and work on Capitol Hill. It is time for the House to make these necessary items more accessible to women.” – READ MORE
