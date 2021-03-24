Democrats use Boulder massacre to push gun control agenda: ‘This is the moment to take our stand’

Before details were known about the massacre that happened Monday in Boulder, Colorado, Democrats rushed to advance their gun control agenda.

Police say that 10 people — including one police officer — were murdered at a grocery store. The killer was eventually apprehended, suffering only a few injuries.

What did Democrats say?

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), one of the staunchest gun control advocates in Congress, said America must use the Boulder atrocity to take its stand against gun violence.

“This is the moment to make our stand. NOW. Today, our movement is stronger than the gun lobby. They are weak. We are potent. Finally, a President and a Congress that supports gun reform,” Murphy said. “No more Newtowns. No more Parklands. No more Boulders. Now — we make our stand.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), meanwhile, promised that lawmakers would advance gun control measures in the wake of the Boulder massacre.

