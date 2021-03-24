Kamala Harris laughs after reporter asks if she plans to visit border: ‘Not today!’

Vice President Kamala Harris laughed while responding to a question from a reporter who asked Monday if she would be visiting the border amid the growing migrant crisis.

While taking questions from reporters outside of Air Force One, Harris was asked if she had “plans to visit” the southern border as the immigration crisis continues to develop.

The vice president responded to the query with a “not today” before laughing. She continued on to say that she had visited “before” and that she probably would go back.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ question as to whether they thought Harris’ response was appropriate, given the situation at the border that the Biden administration refuses to call a “crisis.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki maintained the Biden administration’s stance during a Monday press conference, referring to the border situation as a “circumstance” and saying that children escaping from persecution in their home countries “is not a crisis.”

“Children presenting at our border who are fleeing violence, who are fleeing prosecution, who are fleeing terrible situations is not a crisis,” Psaki said. “We feel it is our responsibility to humanely approach this circumstance and make sure they are treated, and put into conditions that are safe.” – READ MORE

