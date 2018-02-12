Democrats Send Letter Probing White House Over Rob Porter Resignation, Security Clearance

A group of Democrat senators have written a letter probing the resignation of White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter amid allegations of domestic abuse.

In a letter addressed to White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly and White House Counsel Don McGahn, 12 Democratic senators led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) ask whether Kelly was previously made aware of the allegations against him. The letter also asks why Porter did not have security clearance.

“We recognize that you and the President have tremendous discretion in deciding whom to hire to work in the White House,” the letter reads.

In addition to Porter, why are “multiple aides” who have also been denied a security clearance allowed continued access to our nation’s most sensitive secrets? I wrote to the White House with eleven of my colleagues demanding an explanation pic.twitter.com/zoVcV3vkxG — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 10, 2018

“However, we are troubled by published accounts suggesting that you decided to hire Mr. Porter despite the fact that he could not get a security clearance and that you were aware of the specific domestic violence allegations made against him,” it continues. – READ MORE

