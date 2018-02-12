Jim Jordan: Freedom Caucus won’t support joint immigration package with the border wall, DACA

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was adamant Sunday he would not accept an immigration bill dealing with both increased border security and a pathway for citizenship for so-called Dreamers, or immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

“I will support a package consistent with what the voters said,” Jordan told “Fox News Sunday.” “What they want is border security first. Build a border security wall, end the chain migration, get rid of this crazy visa lottery. Sanctuary city policy, get rid of those. Do those things first and then we will deal with the [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] situation.”

He added Republicans who backed the immigration proposal being considered by the Senate rather than that of Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., in the House would likely hurt the GOP during the 2018 midterms.

Jordan also defended the Freedom Caucus’ relevance after it was unable to prevent the passage of a two-year government funding agreement that is projected to increase spending by $300 billion, blowing out the country’s deficit. – READ MORE

White House chief of staff John Kelly said Tuesday that President Trump is not expected to extend the March 5 date by which he wants Congress to pass legislation to protect hundreds of thousands of people that sought protection under former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“I doubt very much” Trump would extend that date, Kelly told reporters, according to the Washington Post.

Kelly also told reporters at the Capitol that he was unsure “if this president has the authority to extend” the date because the program was not based in law and was created on illegal grounds under the Obama administration. – READ MORE

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Tuesday that many people eligible who were eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program may have chosen not to sign up because they are “too lazy to get off their ass.”

Kelly made the remark on Capitol Hill days ahead of Congress’ first government funding deadline since last month’s partial government shutdown, which centered on extending the program.

President Trump said he will support making the program permanent only if lawmakers agree to border wall funding and restrictions on legal immigration.

Kelly, speaking to reporters, addressed why Trump would support a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million people, rather than the smaller subset currently protected by DACA.

“There are 690,000 official DACA registrants and the president sent over what amounts to be two-and-a-half times that number, to 1.8 million,” Kelly said, reported Erica Werner of the Washington Post. “The difference between 690 [thousand] and 1.8 million were the people that some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses, but they didn’t sign up.” – READ MORE