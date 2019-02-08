Democrats Refuse To Condemn Infanticide — Twice

Democrats had multiple chances to condemn the late-term abortion legislation proposed in Virginia and passed in New York, but they’ve made it clear they won’t break with Planned Parenthood.

In The Daily Caller News Foundation fact check videos, Anders Hagstrom highlights claims from politicians and the media alike, setting the record straight on double standards and mischaracterizations.

TheDCNF has torn down Hillary Clinton’s infamous and much-peddled 17 intelligence agencies claim and exposed the liberal media for running damage control for Hamas. Check out a few of our other greatest hits, and subscribe to TheDCNF’s YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

