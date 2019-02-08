A Stranger Keeps Sending Ben Sasse Grumpy Fortune Cookies

However, that was not the only fortune cookie that Sasse received.

“Today’s cookie expressed a hope for me ‘to be trapped in an elevator’ with folks who are really angry at me,” he followed up in a second tweet.

The Nebraska senator sent a message back to the sender after receiving a handful of angry fortune cookies: “(Request: would be great if the next cookie could be less stale).”

Sasse has made headlines recently for putting his Senate colleagues on the record over their stance on infanticide. He proposed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on Monday, which requires that newborn children who were born in abortion clinics would be immediately taken to a hospital for medical care.

“Everyone in this Senate ought to be able to say unequivocally that killing that little baby is wrong,” Sasse said on the Senate floor. “I’m going to ask all 100 senators to come to the floor and be against infanticide. This shouldn’t be complicated.”

The measure, which would have banned infanticide, was blocked by Democratic Washington Sen. Patty Murray.

Follow Molly @mollyfprince

Send tips to [email protected]

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation