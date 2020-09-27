Democrats, Media Immediately Attack Amy Coney Barrett, Move To Delegitimize Her Nomination

Democrats and their allies in the media immediately began attacking Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett for her Catholic faith and smeared her as “an extreme jurist” following President Donald Trump officially nominating her to the nation’s highest court earlier in the day.

It only took a few minutes following the nomination for MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace to attack Barrett’s Catholic faith and asked her panel: “What do you think the line of questioning will be about that association?”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), who said earlier this week that questions about Barrett’s religious views were not off the table during confirmation hearings, attacked Barrett’s “closely-held views” following her nomination. – READ MORE

