Charles Barkley Blasts ‘Fools’ Pushing ‘Defund The Police’: ‘Who Are Black People Supposed To Call? Ghostbusters?’ (VIDEO)

Charles Barkley says defunding police is a ridiculous idea. “Who are black people supposed to call? The Ghostbusters?” pic.twitter.com/LlJQfLzxUq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 25, 2020

Former NBA player and current commentator Charles Barkley blasted the “fools on TV” who are pushing the leftist “defund the police” movement, saying that black people need police “when we have crime in our neighborhoods.”

“We have to really be careful on these, you know, I hear these fools on TV talking about ‘defund the police’ and things like that,” Barkley said. “We need police reform and prison reform and things like that because you know who ain’t going to defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods.” – READ MORE

