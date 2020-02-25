Democrats may try to eliminate Ocasio-Cortez’s House seat, paper says

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., would do well to prepare to see her House seat vanish after this year’s redistricting over to her targeting of “established Democrats” with funds from her Courage to Change PAC, according to a New York Post editorial.

The editorial, which ran on Sunday, said the freshman representative has been in “hot water” with some in the party for “refusing to pay dues to her caucus’ fundraising arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee” and instead devotes resources to “defeating Democrats.”

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, launched her own political action committee with the hopes of supporting some challengers “who refuse to bow to establishment pressure.”

“Don’t be surprised when the established Democrats who’ll control redistricting after the 2020 Census do their best to eliminate her seat,” the editorial stated. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --