Democrats Lied About Their Mental Distress After 2016 Election to Make Trump Look Bad

A study from Sage Journals indicates that many registered Democrats exaggerated the mental health struggles they experienced after the 2016 election as a way of making President Donald Trump look bad.

Seems members of the resistance party find it difficult to tell the truth even when it comes to their own mental well-being.

The study concludes that while Democrats claimed significant increases in stress, depression, and anxiety after Trump’s stunning victory, their actions privately did not indicate any such increase in symptoms.

The researchers concluded that “expressing mental distress after the election was a form of partisan cheerleading” for the Left.

“Democrats were no more likely to search for stress relief, nor mental illness, nor treatment for mental illness before or after the election,” authors Masha Krupenkin, David Rothschild, Shawndra Hill, and Elad Yom-Tov write. – READ MORE