Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt donates $10,000 to family of fallen Wisconsin firefighter

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt donated $10,000 to the family of a Wisconsin firefighter who was shot and killed Wednesday responding to a medical call.

Watt, whose father is a retired firefighter, made the donation to a GoFundMe page set up for Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard. The shooting also left a police officer and a bystander wounded and the gunman dead, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

WISCONSIN FIREFIGHTER DIES AFTER BEING SHOT RESPONDING TO MEDICAL CALL, OFFICIALS SAY

Along with Watt’s donation, the GoFundMe raised more than $80,000 as of Friday. The donations will go to support Lundgaard’s wife and three children.

Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department.