Democrats’ Generic Ballot Lead Shrinks AGAIN. November Now A ‘Dead Heat.’

Over the past week, the Democrats’ lead on the generic November midterm ballot has sunk an additional point, leaving the two parties in a “dead heat” among likely voters.

After opening a huge lead in early 2018, just before the Republican tax cuts took full effect, Democrats are now leading Republicans by a mere 3.9 points, well within any poll’s margin of error. That’s down from an average lead of 6 points earlier in the summer.

The issue for Democrats, as Hot Air points out, could be that Congress has been mighty quiet for weeks, as members return to their home districts to campaign for November. The economy has been chugging along nicely, and aside from some entertainment news-style blips, President Donald Trump has largely avoided any major negative news cycles — a welcome break from the last year and a half of his presidency. – READ MORE

If there is a blue wave, it’s not in Florida. As Politico reports, Florida Division of Elections data that was released for Tuesday’s primary reveal that the percentage of active registered Democrats dropped almost 2 percentage points compared to 2016.

One Democratic consultant told Politico, “None of us will admit this publicly, but we’re worried. Where’s the blue wave? The party has no money. The Republicans do. … But, thankfully, Republicans have Trump and he’s a disaster when the elections are close. And this election will be close.”

Politico notes, “As of Monday morning, 572,000 absentee ballots had been mailed in, 47 percent from Republicans and 39 percent from Democrats. The 8-point margin in Republicans’ favor this midterm compares with a 6-point Republican advantage over ballots cast by Democrats 15 days from the 2014 midterm primary.” – READ MORE