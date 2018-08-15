No More Cheating: Trump Tightens Rules for Student Visas

President Donald Trump’s administration has published a final regulation tightening the rules that govern the work of foreign students in the United States.

Those who study under F, J or M visas will have less leeway when it comes to “unlawful presence” due to violating the terms of their visas, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“As a result of public engagement and stakeholder feedback, USCIS has adjusted the unlawful presence policy to address a concern raised in the public’s comments, ultimately improving how we implement the unlawful presence ground of inadmissibility as a whole and reducing the number of overstays in these visa categories,” USCIS Director Francis Cissna said in a statement.

“USCIS remains dedicated to protecting the integrity of our nation’s immigration system and ensuring the faithful execution of our laws. People who overstay or violate the terms of their visas should not remain in the United States. Foreign students who are no longer properly enrolled in school are violating the terms of their student visa and should be held accountable.”

The change deals with visa holders who drop out of school, fail to maintain the minimum number of academic credits, or violate some other condition of remaining a student in good standing.

Under the old rules, foreign visa holders did not automatically start accruing "unlawful status" until after the government formally notified them. Under the rule finalized last week — after a public comment period — the clock starts ticking immediately after foreign students fall out of compliance.

More than 700,000 foreign nationals who were supposed to leave the U.S. in recent months overstayed their visas, the Department of Homeland Security said in a report released Tuesday.

The federal department determined that 701,900 people who entered the country through an air or sea Port of Entry overstayed their visas between October 2016 and September 2017.

Overall, an estimated 40 percent of the roughly 11 million people in the country illegally stayed past their visas.

The total number of overstays is much larger but has not been quantified because it doesn’t include how many people arrive by land. – READ MORE