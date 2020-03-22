Democrats Don’t Want To Give Americans Checks During Coronavirus Crisis, Want Expanded Unemployment Benefits Instead

President Donald Trump and Republicans want to give Americans who earned below a certain income in 2018 (the most recent year full tax data were available) two checks over the next couple of months – each for about $1,200 depending on certain criteria.

Democrats, however, do not agree with this type of stimulus (remember, in 2009 they cheered a stimulus that put millions of dollars in the pockets of their donors and friends, instead of middle-class Americans). Instead, Democrats want to massively expand unemployment benefits, The Hill reported.

“Senate GOP negotiators argue that $1,200 direct payments to individuals are the best way to get money flowing through the economy quickly, while Democrats say disbursing cash benefits so broadly doesn’t do enough for low-income Americans and people who lose their jobs,” the outlet reported.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to the Senate floor on Friday to argue for expanded unemployment benefits instead of the stimulus checks, since the checks will go to people based on income – including to those who have not missed work due to the coronavirus quarantines.

“There are many, many who have lost their jobs and one check when they may be out of their jobs for three, four, five months isn’t going to be enough. Unemployment insurance gives money the whole period of time the crisis exists at your present salary level and covers just about everyone,” Schumer said. – READ MORE

