U.S. Coronavirus Lockdown Could Last 10-12 WEEKS, Treasury Secretary Says

The U.S. lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus will likely last at least 10 to 12 weeks, or until early June, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Sunday.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Mnuchin expressed confidence that actions the Trump administration is taking will shore up the economy, and he said the plans are intended to deal with “a 10-to-12-week scenario,” adding that they can be extended if need be.

“The U.S. economy is strong. We’ve stopped major parts of it, but when we get through this virus, as I’ve said, I think you’re gonna see the U.S. economy come back to the strength, we have great companies, we have great workers,” he said. “What we need to do is have a bridge to get through this. And this isn’t the financial crisis that’s gonna go on for years.”

Nearly one in four Americans, about 80 million people, have been ordered to stay home as New York, California, Illinois, Oregon, Connecticut and New Jersey have enacted statewide lockdowns. – READ MORE

