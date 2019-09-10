Democrats Can’t Deport ’11 Million’ Illegals, but Will Confiscate 16 Million AR-15s

Democrats refuse to deport “11 million” illegal immigrants, but they have no problem confiscating 16 million AR-15s from law-abiding citizens.

On May 19, 2016, the New York Times ran a story asking, “What would it take to deport 11 million and build a wall?”

On September 29, 2016, the Nation asked, “What if the US really did deport 11 million people?”

Politico followed the June 27, 2019, Democrat presidential debate by suggesting candidates made a mistake by calling attention to “11 million” illegal immigrants without even asking, “Should there be any limit on who gets to come to the United States?”

Suffice it to say, “11 million” is a go-to figure for Democrats and their surrogates in the establishment media. And the “11 million” illegals are people the Democrats refuse to deport.

But Democrat presidential candidates such as Kamala Harris and Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke have no problem open talking about confiscating the 16 million-plus AR-15s owned by law-abiding citizens in this country. (The National Shooting Sports Foundation confirmed the figure of 16 million-plus to Breitbart.) – READ MORE