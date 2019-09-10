Texas gun range tags Walmart in posts promoting its dispensers that sell bullets by the pound

A gun range in Fort Worth, Texas, has introduced an “ammo bar” to sell bullets by the pound, as a counter to Walmart’s decision to no longer sell certain types of ammunition.

“Walmart doesn’t want to sell you handgun ammo,” the Alpine Shooting Range posted on Facebook on Sept. 4, “at Alpine we are selling it by the pound.”

The company began selling bullets by the pound in July, but business took off after it targeted Walmart on social media in early September. Alpine Shooting Range owner David Smith told TheBlaze that the response to the social media campaign had been “overwhelming and overwhelmingly positive.”

Smith said that in one instance, a customer had claimed to have visited the range with his family from more than 200 miles away after seeing one of these social media posts. – READ MORE