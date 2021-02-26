Democrats Call On Biden To Relinquish Sole Authority Over Nuclear Strikes

More than 30 Democratic representatives are calling for President Joe Biden to give up his sole authority to order the launch of nuclear weapons.

The group of Democratic House members, led by Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), signed a letter to addressed to Biden on Monday calling on him to reform the procedure by which the use of a nuclear weapon is approved. The 31 lawmakers suggested several reforms that would include more people in the decision process.

“As president, two of your most critical and solemn duties are the security of the country and the safeguarding of its nuclear arsenal. You alone possess the authority to order the use of nuclear weapons, which assures that nuclear weapons remain under civilian control,” the letter states. “However, vesting one person with this authority entails real risks. Past presidents have threatened to attack other countries with nuclear weapons or exhibited behavior that caused other officials to express concern about the president’s judgment.”

“While any president would presumably consult with advisors before ordering a nuclear attack, there is no requirement to do so,” the letter adds. “The military is obligated to carry out the order if they assess it is legal under the laws of war. Under the current posture of U.S. nuclear forces, that attack would happen in minutes.”- READ MORE

