Former President Donald Trump could be back on Facebook by May as ‘thousands’ of people weigh in on his ban

Former President Donald Trump could return to Facebook as early as May if the company’s Oversight Board makes the determination, according to a Wednesday report from Newsweek.

According to a Tuesday report from USA Today, a spokesperson for Facebook said, “We can confirm that a user statement has been received in the case before the Oversight Board concerning President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.”

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who is co-chair of the social media network’s Oversight Board, said Tuesday that the board decided to accept the former president’s appeal to have his account reinstated.

“The case is a textbook example of why the board was created because many people are interested in it and it’s ‘very principled,'” according to Thorning-Schmidt, Newsweek reported.

If the board rules in Trump’s favor, he could return to Facebook by May.

Facebook suspended Trump from using his account after the Jan. 6 incursion on the U.S. Capitol, saying that the risk of the former president’s remarks was “too great” and could “undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor .”- READ MORE

