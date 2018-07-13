Democrats Burst Into Applause For Trump-Hating Witness Peter Strzok As He Is Investigated

After dodging multiple questions from Gowdy, Strzok gave a lengthy answer defending his anti-Trump behavior as never influencing his investigation into either Trump or Hillary.

“The suggestion that I in some dark chamber in the FBI would somehow cast aside all of these procedures — all of these safeguards — and this is astounding to me,” Strzok said, “It deeply corrodes what the FBI is in American society, the effectiveness of their mission and is deeply destructive.”

After the impassioned line, video captures multiple Democrats on the Judiciary committee bursting into applause for Strzok, a witness they are supposed to be questioning and investigating. – READ MORE

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte threatened FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok with contempt of Congress proceedings for refusing to answer a question by Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy.

Gowdy had asked Strzok how many people he had interviewed between July 31 and Aug. 8, 2016, as part of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Goodlatte then informed him that he will be recalled later today so that the committee could consider contempt proceedings.

“Mr. Strzok, in a moment we will continue with the hearing, but based on your refusal to answer the question, at the conclusion of the day we will be recessing the hearing and you will be subject to recall to allow the committee to consider proceeding with a contempt citation,” Goodlatte said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1