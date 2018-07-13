True Pundit

Stormy Daniels Bust Part Of Larger Human Trafficking And Prostitution Investigation

Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, was arrested early Thursday morning “as part of a long-term investigation into allegations of human trafficking, prostitution, and other vice-related violations,” according to local authorities.

Daniels was performing at Sirens Adult Entertainment Club in Columbus, Ohio when she was arrested on three counts of illegal sexually-oriented activity in a sexually-oriented business, specifically “illegally touching three different undercover vice detectives,” the Columbus Police revealed in a press release.

“Since last fall, Columbus Police were made aware of illegal activity through various adult entertainment clubs throughout the city,” local police explained, adding that an unspecified number of arrests have been made as part of this larger investigation.- READ MORE

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, set off Independence Day fireworks on Twitter Wednesday when he declared that he would run for president in 2020 if President Trump seeks re-election and if Avenatti believes no other candidate can win.

Avenatti tweeted Wednesday morning that “only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the ‘King.’ Otherwise, this country and its principles will be in pieces and non-recognizable.” The tweet accompanied a photograph of the New York Daily News front page featuring Trump in clown makeup and wearing a broken crown.

In response, Brian Krassenstein — a somewhat notorious member of so-called “#Resistance Twitter” — asked Avenatti, “When are you announcing your 2020 run?”

In an email to Fox News, Avenatti claimed that he had been “approached by both the Republican and Democratic parties” about being a 2020 candidate. – READ MORE

