Democrats are furious Trump canceled their trip — they were on a bus that had to turn around

Democratic lawmakers responded angrily on Thursday when their trip was cancelled by President Donald Trump even as they sat an Air Force bus on the way to Brussels and Afghanistan.

The president released a letter informing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that a trip for Democrats planned to visit U.S. troops was postponed. The act was seen as a response to Pelosi attempting to postpone the State of the Union speech, ostensibly over national security concerns.

“I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed,” the statement read. “We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over.”

“I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is appropriate,” the statement concluded.

Reporters tweeted on social media that members of Congress were furious about the cancelation, as they were sitting on a van which had to turn around and go back to Congress.

“The bus went around the block and back to the Capitol where members eventually got off,” said Fox News’ Jason Donner.

The bus went around the block and back to the Capitol where members eventually got off. pic.twitter.com/Os3LTTmG8h — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) January 17, 2019

Members including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff getting off the bus in front of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/G6JMtVCg8h — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) January 17, 2019

Democrats responded with furious statements after arriving back at the Capitol building.