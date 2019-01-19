 

House Democrats Are Urged to Denounce Omar of Minnesota for Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric

Share:

House Republican leaders on Thursday urged their Democratic colleagues to denounce newly elected Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for her past anti-Israeli statements.

Omar has been a vocal critic of the Jewish state and has supported the far-Left Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

The House Republican leadership called out her statements following her appointment to the House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said the movement she supports is anti-Semitic.

“I would love to know what changed, because Democratic leaders just promoted a pro-BDS Democrat to a key committee that deals with the State of Israel,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Anti-Semitism has no place in Congress and certainly not on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. I am deeply disappointed in Speaker Pelosi’s choice, a choice that threatens the committee’s long history of bipartisan support for Israel.”

McCarthy added that Democratic leaders condemned the BDS movement in the past. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said lawmakers must oppose the movement against Israel as recently as 2017. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) even called the movement anti-Semitic and profoundly biased.- READ MORE

Share:
Staff