House Democrats Are Urged to Denounce Omar of Minnesota for Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric

House Republican leaders on Thursday urged their Democratic colleagues to denounce newly elected Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for her past anti-Israeli statements.

Omar has been a vocal critic of the Jewish state and has supported the far-Left Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The House Republican leadership called out her statements following her appointment to the House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said the movement she supports is anti-Semitic.

“I would love to know what changed, because Democratic leaders just promoted a pro-BDS Democrat to a key committee that deals with the State of Israel,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Anti-Semitism has no place in Congress and certainly not on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. I am deeply disappointed in Speaker Pelosi’s choice, a choice that threatens the committee’s long history of bipartisan support for Israel.”

McCarthy added that Democratic leaders condemned the BDS movement in the past. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said lawmakers must oppose the movement against Israel as recently as 2017. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) even called the movement anti-Semitic and profoundly biased.