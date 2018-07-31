Democratic Virginia Congressional Candidate Accuses Opponent Of Liking Bigfoot Erotica

A candidate for Congress in Virginia is attempting to smear her opponent by claiming he is a “devotee of Bigfoot erotica.”

Leslie Cockburn, the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 5th District has accused her opponent, Denver Riggleman, on Twitter claiming he has been “exposed.” The tweet included a picture from Riggleman’s Instagram account of a “Bigfoot” with a black “censored” box over his . . . er . . . private areas.

“This is not what we need on Capitol Hill,” Cockburn tweeted.

Riggleman told The Washington Post that he has no interest in Bigfoot erotica, and that “we’re stunned by it.”

“There is no way that anybody’s dumb enough to think this is real.”

In a statement on Twitter, Riggleman admits to writing a satirical book about Bigfoot believers, but claims the photo was a joke he has between some of his military friends. He adds that he had no idea what Bigfoot Erotica was until a Cockburn opponent mentioned it. – READ MORE

