Jake Tapper Roasts Former President Obama over the Current State of the Democratic Party

CNN host Jake Tapper doesn’t seem too pleased former President Barack Obama is living his “best life” when the Democratic Party is “the weakest it has been since the 1920s.”

Tapper responded to a tweet from Huff Post showing the former president and first lady Michelle Obama dancing to the Jay-Z song “N***as in Paris.”

While some were happy to see the former first couple enjoying their life out of public office, Tapper was not having it:

The Democratic Party is the weakest it has been since the 1920s, but ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/ATqKBx4bq0 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 29, 2018

CNN anchor Jake Tapper sat down with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night and spoke about the current state of the ongoing Russia investigation.

Colbert began by asking Tapper to weigh in on the motive behind several House Republicans who have drafted articles of impeachment for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

(…)

‘It’s weird,” Colbert chimed it.

"It's not just weird, it's unpatriotic," Tapper shot back.

